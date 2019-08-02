Texas picked up the nation's No. 3 running back and top-20 overall recruit Bijan Robinson, who announced his commitment to the Longhorns on Friday on social media. The 6'0", 200-pound recruit is the first five-star commit in Texas's 2020 class.

Robinson, a Tucson, Ariz. native, picked Texas over offers from Ohio State and USC. The highly-heralded recruit wrote that for him, "the last few months was [sic] more than just choosing a school. To me, it was a crossroad that could change the direction of my life, and my future."

Robinson had given a silent pledge to the Buckeyes before deciding to officially commit to the Longhorns. He told 247Sports that the decision was based on which school he felt could best develop him both as a player and a person.

"It's family at Texas and coach [Stan] Drayton [Texas's current running backs coach] is a God-fearing man, and that's good for me because I feel he'd be the best for me in developing as a person," Robinson told 247Sports. "Off the field, he's about staying strong in your faith and being a good man. On the field, he's coached some big-time backs before like Ezekiel Elliot, Matt Forte, Arian Foster. It's a good look for me."

He added: "This whole time I knew it was Texas, but all the pressure coming to me from Ohio State was a reason why I was going there initially. Then I realized that it wasn't for me. Everything that I need is at Texas."

Robinson is the 12th player to commit to the Longhorns' 2020 recruiting class and the second running back. Three-star Jaden Hullaby is also committed to the program.

"Coach [Tom] Herman is beginning to get the players into the program that he needs and he's getting the team back to where it was before," Robinson told 247. "I can't wait to see what they've got planned, how they run the ball this year and how they're getting the offense back to where it used to be."