Netflix Chooses Oakland's Laney College as New Home for 'Last Chance U'

Last Chance U followed East Mississippi Community College for the first two seasons before following Independence Community College in Kansas for Season 3 and Season 4.

By Michael Shapiro
August 12, 2019

Last Chance U is on the move again. The hit Netflix program announced it will chronicle a west coast school in 2020 and will go behind the scenes with Laney College in Oakland, Calif. 

The show followed East Mississippi Community College in 2015 and 2016 before joining Independence Community College in Kansas for 2017 and 2018. 

Laney College enters 2019 following a strong season without the Last Chance U cameras. The Eagles went 11–2 last season and won the California Community College Athletic Association Football Championship.

Head coach John Beam will lead the Eagles in 2019. He has been with the program since 2004, working as an assistant before earning the head coach role in 2012.

"Coach Beam has had a Hall of Fame career, and as he begins his 40th year coaching we’re thrilled at the chance we’ll get to tell the stories found on the team, the school, and within the city of Oakland itself," Last Chance U director Greg Whiteley told Esquire.

