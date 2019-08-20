JT Daniels Named USC's Starting Quarterback

Sophomore quarterback JT Daniels has been named USC's starter, coach Clay Helton announced on Tuesday.

Daniels beat out Jack Sears, Matt Fink and true freshman Kedon Slovis for the starting position after weeks of close competition. All four quarterbacks led lengthy possessions during the team's scrimmage on Saturday and mounted touchdown drives.

"I’ve never had four quarterbacks that could start on a lot of football teams across the country," Helton said Saturday, per the Los Angeles Times. "It really has progressed everybody."

Slovis has been named the team's official backup, while Fink and Sears will round out the depth chart.

A five-star recruit out of high school, Daniels threw for 2.672 yards, 14 touchdowns and ten interceptions in 2018 as a true freshman.

USC finished the season 5–7 overall and 4–5 in the conference. The Trojans open up their season on Aug. 31 at home against Fresno State.