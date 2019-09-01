USC Quarterback JT Daniels Carted Off at End of First Half vs. Fresno State

True freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis started the second half for the Trojans. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 01, 2019

USC quarterback JT Daniels was carted off the field at the end of the first half against Fresno State on Saturday night. 

Daniels suffered an apparent leg injury as he fumbled the ball while being tackled late in the second quarter. The sophomore was carted off the field shortly after Fresno State recovered the ball at the Bulldogs' 29-yard-line.

Daniels completed 25 of 34 passes for 215 yards in the first half. He tossed his first touchdown of the season on the Trojans' opening drive in the first quarter.

True freshman Kedon Slovis took over for Daniels to start the second half in Los Angeles. 

Daniels was later shown on the sidelines in crutches and with a brace.

