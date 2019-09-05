New Mexico coach Bob Davie will not travel with the team to South Bend for its Sept. 14 game against Notre Dame, he announced in a statement on Thursday.

Davie, 64, was taken to the hospital on Saturday night after a "serious medical incident" after the Lobos' win over Sam Houston State. The Albuquerque Journal reported on Tuesday that Davie was still away from the team and went to the hospital over the weekend after "he experienced what is believed to be chest pains."

"While I will be around for next week and involved, I have decided not to make the trip to South Bend," Davie said in a statement. "After receiving advice from my doctors and wife, I wanted to make this decision now so our team and coaching staff could go into the weekend with clarity and consistency. My doctors have said that with no setbacks I can expect a full recovery with no limitations."

New Mexico has a bye week this Saturday before heading to South Bend. Davie said that Saga Tuitele, the Lobos' run game coordinator, will "serve as acting head coach and will be in charge of game management" in his absence.

Davie is in his eighth season at the helm at New Mexico. He previously served as the head coach at Notre Dame from 1997-2001 and this would have been his first time facing the Fighting Irish.