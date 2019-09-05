New Mexico Coach Bob Davie Won't Travel to Notre Dame After 'Serious Medical Incident'

New Mexico head coach Bob Davie was taken to the hospital on Saturday night after "a serious medical incident."

By Jenna West
September 05, 2019

New Mexico coach Bob Davie will not travel with the team to South Bend for its Sept. 14 game against Notre Dame, he announced in a statement on Thursday.

Davie, 64, was taken to the hospital on Saturday night after a "serious medical incident" after the Lobos' win over Sam Houston State. The Albuquerque Journal reported on Tuesday that Davie was still away from the team and went to the hospital over the weekend after "he experienced what is believed to be chest pains."

"While I will be around for next week and involved, I have decided not to make the trip to South Bend," Davie said in a statement. "After receiving advice from my doctors and wife, I wanted to make this decision now so our team and coaching staff could go into the weekend with clarity and consistency. My doctors have said that with no setbacks I can expect a full recovery with no limitations."

New Mexico has a bye week this Saturday before heading to South Bend. Davie said that Saga Tuitele, the Lobos' run game coordinator, will "serve as acting head coach and will be in charge of game management" in his absence.

Davie is in his eighth season at the helm at New Mexico. He previously served as the head coach at Notre Dame from 1997-2001 and this would have been his first time facing the Fighting Irish.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message