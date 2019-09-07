Kent State Ends Field Hockey Match in Second Overtime to Start Football Game

Maine and Temple were in second overtime at Kent State's Murphy-Mellis Field before the game was canceled by Kent State administrators. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 07, 2019

Kent State officials ended a women's field hockey match between No. 24 Maine and Temple early on Saturday morning to begin a football game slated at noon. 

The Golden Flashes football team faced Kennesaw State at noon, set to take the field before Maine and Temple played at Murphy-Mellis Field in Kent, Ohio. But the field hockey match sat tied at 0–0 entering the second overtime, leading to an awkward interaction as noon approached. 

Maine confirmed the match will not be counted on either team's record due to the cancelation. 

Maine will stay in Kent through Sunday when it faces the Golden Flashes. Hopefully no other events will cancel the field hockey action at Murphy-Mellis Field. 

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message