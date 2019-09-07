Kent State officials ended a women's field hockey match between No. 24 Maine and Temple early on Saturday morning to begin a football game slated at noon.

The Golden Flashes football team faced Kennesaw State at noon, set to take the field before Maine and Temple played at Murphy-Mellis Field in Kent, Ohio. But the field hockey match sat tied at 0–0 entering the second overtime, leading to an awkward interaction as noon approached.

Well... that's a new one.



Today's game at @KentState has been declared a "no contest" after Kent State administration came onto the field prior to the second overtime half and called off the game to allow the noontime Kent football game to begin on time. — UMaine Field Hockey (@UMaineFH) September 7, 2019

Maine confirmed the match will not be counted on either team's record due to the cancelation.

The game will be classified as an exhibition, affecting neither team's statistics or overall record. If more details reach us, we'll be sure to share them.



The Black Bears will be in action tomorrow at 11:00 am against... Kent State. #BlackBearNation | #AEFH — UMaine Field Hockey (@UMaineFH) September 7, 2019

Maine will stay in Kent through Sunday when it faces the Golden Flashes. Hopefully no other events will cancel the field hockey action at Murphy-Mellis Field.