South Carolina will have quite the test in their SEC home opener on Saturday when Alabama comes to town. If the Gamecocks have any chance of beating the No. 2 team in the country they will need to be physical up front and keep things close in the first half. Alabama head coach Nick Saban will face former assistant Will Muschamp, who was on his staff at LSU from 2001-04.

It may be just two games into the season, but Alabama is already running on all cylinders. The Tide have allowed just 13 points in two games, including a 62-10 win against New Mexico State last weekend. Tua Tagovailoa went 16-for-24 with 227 yards. He had three touchdown passes, connecting with No. 1 wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who finished with eight catches for 103 yards. Two big things to keep an eye on for Alabama will be how its young offensive line performs against a tougher opponent and what type of running backs rotation the team uses.

South Carolina has lost its last five SEC home openers. However, if the Gamecoacks get the huge upset, it’ll likely be because of freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski. After taking the place of injured QB Jake Bentley, Hilinski completed 80 percent of his passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns in a 72-10 win over Charleston Southern. He also ran for a score on a day USC set a school record with 775 yards of offense.

How to Watch Alabama vs. South Carolina

Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV. Try for free with a seven-day free trial.