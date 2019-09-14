Arkansas State will visit Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14 to take on No. 3 Georgia. Kickoff is set for noon ET in the Week 3 clash.

The Red Wolves sit at 1–1 on the season after they rallied from a Week 1 loss to Arkansas State with a Week 2 win over UNLV. Arkansas State quarterback Logan Bonner went 22-of-37 for 287 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

The Bulldogs topped both Vanderbilt and Murray State to start the season. In Georgia's massive 63–17 win in Week 2, quarterback Jake Fromm completed 10-of-11 attempts for one touchdown before backup Stetson Bennett stepped in and tossed for 124 yards and two scores of his own to one interception. True freshman QB Nathan Priestly also took a few snaps under center.

How to watch the game:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.