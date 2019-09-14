No. 1 Clemson will make a trip to ACC foe Syracuse on Sept. 14 for a Saturday night showdown in the Carrier Dome.

The Tigers head into this weekend's road game at 2–0 with wins over Georgia Tech and then-No. 12 Texas A&M. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 268 yards and one touchdown in Week 2's win.

The Orange sit at 1–1 on the season with a win over Syracuse followed by a massive upset at the hands of now-No. 21 Maryland. Quarterback Tommy Devito went 28-of-39 for 330 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

How to watch:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.