Clemson vs. Syracuse Live Stream: Watch ACC Online, TV Channel, Time

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Find out how to watch Clemson at Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 14.

By Emily Caron
September 14, 2019

No. 1 Clemson will make a trip to ACC foe Syracuse on  Sept. 14 for a Saturday night showdown in the Carrier Dome. 

The Tigers head into this weekend's road game at 2–0 with wins over Georgia Tech and then-No. 12 Texas A&M. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 268 yards and one touchdown in Week 2's win.

The Orange sit at 1–1 on the season with a win over Syracuse followed by a massive upset at the hands of now-No. 21 Maryland. Quarterback Tommy Devito went 28-of-39 for 330 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

How to watch: 

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.

