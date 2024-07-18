2024-25 College Football Bowl Schedule: Full List of Games and Locations
Over the course of their 123-year lifespan, bowl games have been everything to college football.
They have determined national championships and been utterly inconsequential to them. They have been sites of bigotry and integration. They have been played in Pasadena, Calif., and New Orleans and Toronto and Dayton, Ohio. Despite their increasing obsolescence to top NFL prospects in recent years, virtually every college football player worth their salt has played in at least one.
In 2024, the nature of bowl games will change again. With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, every New Year's Six bowl game will serve as either a quarterfinal or semifinal.
Let's take some time to answer your questions about bowls'—and college football's—brave new world.
When Does Bowl Season Start?
A little earlier than usual: College football's first two bowl games will be played on Dec. 14 this season, just a week after the sport's conference championship games.
How Do You Qualify For a Bowl?
In order to qualify for a bowl game, a team .500 or better must win at least six games in the regular season against Division I teams—no more than one of which can be against scholarship-awarding FCS teams. That's the simplest path, but not the only path.
Should there not be enough teams meeting those criteria to fill every bowl-game slot, teams meeting these criteria (in order) can be selected: teams knocked below .500 by a loss in their conference championship, teams that would have been bowl-eligible if an FCS opponent awarded enough scholarships, 6–7 teams that did not play conference championships, teams moving from FCS to FBS, and 5–7 teams in order of Academic Progress Rate (APR).
Got all that?
How Many Bowls Are There?
If you count unlabeled College Football Playoff games—i.e. first-round games and the national championship—and the FCS's Celebration Bowl as bowl games, there will be 47 bowl games this season.
Full List of Bowl Game Dates and Locations
Set your December and January calendars accordingly.
BOWL GAME
DATE
TIME/TV
LOCATION
Celebration Bowl
Dec. 14
Noon ET, ABC
Atlanta
Camellia Bowl
Dec. 14
9 p.m. ET, ESPN
Montgomery, Ala.
Frisco Bowl
Dec. 17
9 p.m. ET, ESPN
Frisco, Texas
Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 18
5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Boca Raton, Fla.
LA Bowl
Dec. 18
9 p.m. ET, ESPN
Inglewood, Calif.
New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 19
7 p.m. ET, ESPN2
New Orleans
Cure Bowl
Dec. 20
Noon ET, ESPN
Orlando
Gasparilla
Dec. 20
3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Tampa
CFP first-round game
Dec. 20
8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN
TBD
CFP first-round game
Dec. 21
Noon ET, TNT
TBD
CFP first-round game
Dec. 21
4 p.m. ET, TNT
TBD
CFP first-round game
Dec. 21
8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN
TBD
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Dec. 23
11 a.m. ET, ESPN
Conway, S.C.
Potato Bowl
Dec. 23
2:30 ET, ESPN
Boise, Idaho
Hawaii Bowl
Dec. 24
8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Honolulu, Hawaii
Detroit Bowl
Dec. 26
2 p.m. ET, ESPN
Detroit
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Dec. 26
5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Phoenix
68 Ventures Bowl
Dec. 26
9 p.m. ET, ESPN
Mobile, Ala.
Birmingham Bowl
Dec. 27
Noon or 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Birmingham
Armed Forces Bowl
Dec. 27
Noon or 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Fort Worth, Texas
Liberty Bowl
Dec. 27
7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Memphis
Las Vegas Bowl
Dec. 27
10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Las Vegas
Fenway Bowl
Dec. 28
11 a.m. ET, ESPN
Boston
Pinstripe Bowl
Dec. 28
Noon ET, ABC
Bronx, N.Y.
New Mexico Bowl
Dec. 28
2:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Albuquerque
Pop Tarts Bowl
Dec. 28
3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Orlando
Arizona Bowl
Dec. 28
4:30 p.m. ET, The CW
Tucson, Ariz.
Military Bowl
Dec. 28
5:45 p.m. ET, ESPN
Annapolis, Md.
Alamo Bowl
Dec. 28
7:30 p.m. ET, ABC
San Antonio
Independence Bowl
Dec. 28
9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Shreveport, La.
Music City Bowl
Dec. 30
2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Nashville
ReliaQuest Bowl
Dec. 31
Noon ET, ESPN
Tampa
Sun Bowl
Dec. 31
2 p.m. ET, CBS
El Paso, Texas
Citrus Bowl
Dec. 31
3 p.m. ET, ABC
Orlando
Texas Bowl
Dec. 31
3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Houston
Fiesta Bowl
Dec. 31
7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Glendale, Ariz.
Peach Bowl
Jan. 1
1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Atlanta
Rose Bowl
Jan. 1
5 p.m. ET, ESPN
Pasadena, Calif.
Sugar Bowl
Jan. 1
8:45 p.m. ET, ESPN
New Orleans
Gator Bowl
Jan. 2
7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Jacksonville
First Responder Bowl
Jan. 3
4 p.m. ET, ESPN
Dallas
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Jan. 3
7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Charlotte
Bahamas Bowl
Jan. 4
11 a.m. ET, ESPN2
Nassau, Bahamas
Orange Bowl
Jan. 9
7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Cotton Bowl
Jan. 10
7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Arlington, Texas
National Championship
Jan. 20
7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Atlanta
Holiday Bowl
TBD
TBD, Fox
San Diego