2024-25 College Football Bowl Schedule: Full List of Games and Locations

Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Rod Moore (9) during overtime in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Over the course of their 123-year lifespan, bowl games have been everything to college football.

They have determined national championships and been utterly inconsequential to them. They have been sites of bigotry and integration. They have been played in Pasadena, Calif., and New Orleans and Toronto and Dayton, Ohio. Despite their increasing obsolescence to top NFL prospects in recent years, virtually every college football player worth their salt has played in at least one.

In 2024, the nature of bowl games will change again. With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, every New Year's Six bowl game will serve as either a quarterfinal or semifinal.

Let's take some time to answer your questions about bowls'—and college football's—brave new world.

When Does Bowl Season Start?

A little earlier than usual: College football's first two bowl games will be played on Dec. 14 this season, just a week after the sport's conference championship games.

How Do You Qualify For a Bowl?

In order to qualify for a bowl game, a team .500 or better must win at least six games in the regular season against Division I teams—no more than one of which can be against scholarship-awarding FCS teams. That's the simplest path, but not the only path.

Should there not be enough teams meeting those criteria to fill every bowl-game slot, teams meeting these criteria (in order) can be selected: teams knocked below .500 by a loss in their conference championship, teams that would have been bowl-eligible if an FCS opponent awarded enough scholarships, 6–7 teams that did not play conference championships, teams moving from FCS to FBS, and 5–7 teams in order of Academic Progress Rate (APR).

Got all that?

How Many Bowls Are There?

If you count unlabeled College Football Playoff games—i.e. first-round games and the national championship—and the FCS's Celebration Bowl as bowl games, there will be 47 bowl games this season.

Full List of Bowl Game Dates and Locations

Set your December and January calendars accordingly.

BOWL GAME

DATE

TIME/TV

LOCATION

Celebration Bowl

Dec. 14

Noon ET, ABC

Atlanta

Camellia Bowl

Dec. 14

9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Montgomery, Ala.

Frisco Bowl

Dec. 17

9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Frisco, Texas

Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 18

5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Boca Raton, Fla.

LA Bowl

Dec. 18

9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Inglewood, Calif.

New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 19

7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

New Orleans

Cure Bowl

Dec. 20

Noon ET, ESPN

Orlando

Gasparilla

Dec. 20

3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Tampa

CFP first-round game

Dec. 20

8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

TBD

CFP first-round game

Dec. 21

Noon ET, TNT

TBD

CFP first-round game

Dec. 21

4 p.m. ET, TNT

TBD

CFP first-round game

Dec. 21

8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

TBD

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Dec. 23

11 a.m. ET, ESPN

Conway, S.C.

Potato Bowl

Dec. 23

2:30 ET, ESPN

Boise, Idaho

Hawaii Bowl

Dec. 24

8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Honolulu, Hawaii

Detroit Bowl

Dec. 26

2 p.m. ET, ESPN

Detroit

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Dec. 26

5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Phoenix

68 Ventures Bowl

Dec. 26

9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Mobile, Ala.

Birmingham Bowl

Dec. 27

Noon or 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Birmingham

Armed Forces Bowl

Dec. 27

Noon or 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Fort Worth, Texas

Liberty Bowl

Dec. 27

7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Memphis

Las Vegas Bowl

Dec. 27

10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Las Vegas

Fenway Bowl

Dec. 28

11 a.m. ET, ESPN

Boston

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 28

Noon ET, ABC

Bronx, N.Y.

New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 28

2:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Albuquerque

Pop Tarts Bowl

Dec. 28

3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Orlando

Arizona Bowl

Dec. 28

4:30 p.m. ET, The CW

Tucson, Ariz.

Military Bowl

Dec. 28

5:45 p.m. ET, ESPN

Annapolis, Md.

Alamo Bowl

Dec. 28

7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

San Antonio

Independence Bowl

Dec. 28

9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Shreveport, La.

Music City Bowl

Dec. 30

2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Nashville

ReliaQuest Bowl

Dec. 31

Noon ET, ESPN

Tampa

Sun Bowl

Dec. 31

2 p.m. ET, CBS

El Paso, Texas

Citrus Bowl

Dec. 31

3 p.m. ET, ABC

Orlando

Texas Bowl

Dec. 31

3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Houston

Fiesta Bowl

Dec. 31

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Glendale, Ariz.

Peach Bowl

Jan. 1

1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Atlanta

Rose Bowl

Jan. 1

5 p.m. ET, ESPN

Pasadena, Calif.

Sugar Bowl

Jan. 1

8:45 p.m. ET, ESPN

New Orleans

Gator Bowl

Jan. 2

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Jacksonville

First Responder Bowl

Jan. 3

4 p.m. ET, ESPN

Dallas

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Jan. 3

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Charlotte

Bahamas Bowl

Jan. 4

11 a.m. ET, ESPN2

Nassau, Bahamas

Orange Bowl

Jan. 9

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Cotton Bowl

Jan. 10

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Arlington, Texas

National Championship

Jan. 20

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Atlanta

Holiday Bowl

TBD

TBD, Fox

San Diego

