ABC/ESPN Decision to Add SEC Football Pays Off in Big Way
1. A lot was made when ABC/ESPN lost the Big Ten package in 2022. That conference now has its games split up between CBS, NBC, Fox and the Big Ten Network as part of a seven-year, $7 billion deal.
However, things have worked out just fine for ABC/ESPN thanks to the company acquiring the SEC after the conference was with CBS since 1996. Disney signed the deal with the SEC in 2020, but the contract did not begin until this season and it was clearly worth the wait for ABC/ESPN.
ABC has finished the 2024 season as the most-watched college football network. The SEC helped ABC increase its viewership by a whopping 56% from last season. The SEC also gave ABC its most-viewed season since 2009.
ESPN viewership for college football was up 19% over last season and 2024 ended up being the network’s most-watched college football season in eight years.
The most-watched college football game of the season was ABC’s telecast of Georgia-Texas on Oct. 19, which drew 13.1 million viewers.
ABC was helped by Michigan’s down season. The Wolverines’ yearly battle against Ohio State is usually the most-viewed game of the season, but this year’s edition of The Game was the least-watched in seven years.
2. You don’t have to watch all two minutes of Dan Campbell’s postgame speech to the Lions after they defeated the Packers on Thursday night, but you must watch the first 40 seconds to see Campbell call out a player who was having a rough moment.
3. The Packers and Lions gave us a classic, with the game going down to the final play. But all I kept thinking about was how, with security what it is these days, did a fan get a cheese grater into the game?
The great Ian Eagle and Ross Tucker, calling the game nationally on Westwood One Radio, were in complete disbelief over the cheese-grating fan.
4. This was really good by Greg Olsen on analytics in the NFL.
5. The very funny Billy Eichner told a highly amusing story on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live about meeting Travis Kelce, who is apparently a fan of Eichner’s, at a party earlier this year.
6. A brand new SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast dropped Thursday morning, which features a conversation with The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis.
Topics covered with Curtis include why something feels off about the Inside the NBA–ESPN deal; Stephen A. Smith reportedly getting a new six-year, $120 million contract from ESPN; how Tom Brady has progressed, whether the coverage of him has been fair and what we want to see more of from Brady. Curtis also reveals which two networks he thinks do the best job with their NFL game coverage.
Following Curtis, Sal Licata, from WFAN radio and SNY TV, joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss a Bills-Lions Super Bowl vs. a Chiefs-Lions Super Bowl, an NFL Sunday disaster for a family member, the new season of HBO’s Hard Knocks and much more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: I love this news.
So let’s give you a little vinatage Jesse “The Body” Ventura today.
