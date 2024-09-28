SI

ACC Releases Statement on Controversial Ending of Miami-Virginia Tech Game

The potential game-winning play was initially ruled a touchdown for Virginia Tech but was overturned after replay review.

Tim Capurso

Virginia Tech wide receiver Da'Quan Felton (9) catches the ball in the end zone along with Miami defensive back Tyler Rowe (43) and Miami defensive back Mishael Powell (0) in a controversial play that ended the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Miami Hurricanes on September 27 at Hard Rock Stadium.
Virginia Tech wide receiver Da'Quan Felton (9) catches the ball in the end zone along with Miami defensive back Tyler Rowe (43) and Miami defensive back Mishael Powell (0) in a controversial play that ended the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Miami Hurricanes on September 27 at Hard Rock Stadium. / Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
In this story:

The ACC early Saturday morning released a statement after the controversial ending of Friday night's game between the Miami Hurricanes and Virginia Tech Hokies, a drama-filled, 38–34 victory for the Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium.

"During the review process of the last play of the Virginia Tech at Miami game, it was determined that the loose ball was touched by a Miami player while he was out of bounds which makes it an incomplete pass and immediately ends the play," the ACC told multiple outlets hours after the game.

With three seconds left in the contest and Virginia Tech situated at the Miami 30-yard-line and needing a miracle, Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones hoisted a Hail Mary heave for the end zone, as multiple Hurricanes and Hokies jockeyed for position like basketball players jostling for a rebound.

Virginia Tech wide receiver Da'Quan Felton jumped in the air and seemingly caught the ball along with Miami defensive backs Mishael Powell and Tyler Rowe. Miami wide receiver Isaiah Horton, playing the role of defensive back on the play, emerged from the scrum triumphantly holding the ball high above his head.

Chaos ensued as Virginia Tech began celebrating what it thought was a victory, and Miami protesting what it believed to be an unfair loss. A replay review was eventually called for, and the game-winning touchdown was overturned to an incomplete pass.

After the game, an emotional Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry told reporters that he hopes the officials "got it right."

"The way the game ended, I hope they got that call right," Pry said. "To take that, to overturn it, take it from our kids, our coaches, our fans. I hope they got it right.

Miami coach Mario Cristobal had this to say about the controversial call.

"I saw an incomplete pass. That's all I can say," Cristobal said.

Miami improved to 5–0 with the victory while the Hokies fell to 2–3.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published |Modified
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/College Football