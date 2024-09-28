ACC Releases Statement on Controversial Ending of Miami-Virginia Tech Game
The ACC early Saturday morning released a statement after the controversial ending of Friday night's game between the Miami Hurricanes and Virginia Tech Hokies, a drama-filled, 38–34 victory for the Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium.
"During the review process of the last play of the Virginia Tech at Miami game, it was determined that the loose ball was touched by a Miami player while he was out of bounds which makes it an incomplete pass and immediately ends the play," the ACC told multiple outlets hours after the game.
With three seconds left in the contest and Virginia Tech situated at the Miami 30-yard-line and needing a miracle, Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones hoisted a Hail Mary heave for the end zone, as multiple Hurricanes and Hokies jockeyed for position like basketball players jostling for a rebound.
Virginia Tech wide receiver Da'Quan Felton jumped in the air and seemingly caught the ball along with Miami defensive backs Mishael Powell and Tyler Rowe. Miami wide receiver Isaiah Horton, playing the role of defensive back on the play, emerged from the scrum triumphantly holding the ball high above his head.
Chaos ensued as Virginia Tech began celebrating what it thought was a victory, and Miami protesting what it believed to be an unfair loss. A replay review was eventually called for, and the game-winning touchdown was overturned to an incomplete pass.
After the game, an emotional Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry told reporters that he hopes the officials "got it right."
"The way the game ended, I hope they got that call right," Pry said. "To take that, to overturn it, take it from our kids, our coaches, our fans. I hope they got it right.
Miami coach Mario Cristobal had this to say about the controversial call.
"I saw an incomplete pass. That's all I can say," Cristobal said.
Miami improved to 5–0 with the victory while the Hokies fell to 2–3.