Aerial Photographer Posted Jawdropping Photo of B-2 Bomber's Flyover Before Rose Bowl
The annual Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif. is arguably as famous for its views as the play on the field.
The New Year's Day game traditionally kicks off at 2 p.m. PT, allowing for breathtaking views of the sunset over the San Gabriel Mountains in the fourth quarter. However, the sun will have to contend with the skills of aerial photographer Mark Holtzman this year.
Holtzman snapped an incredible photo of a B-2 bomber flying over the Rose Bowl ahead of kickoff of Saturday's game between Oregon and Ohio State.
In the replies to his post, Holtzman explained that he was in a Cessna and he, the B-2 team and local police were all in contact ahead of the shot.
On the ground below, Ohio State is off to a fast start, and leads Oregon 24–0 early in the second quarter.
The winner of Wednesday's Rose Bowl Game will face Peach Bowl champion Texas at the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10.