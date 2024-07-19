SI

Alabama Expected to Rename Playing Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium After Nick Saban

Saban won six national championships in 17 seasons at Alabama.

Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban looks on before the game against the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The University of Alabama's football program is expected to honor Nick Saban by renaming the playing field at Bryant-Denny Stadium after the legendary former head coach, according to multiple reports.

The playing surface is expected to be renamed Nick Saban Field. The University of Alabama system board of trustees is scheduled to meet Friday for "the consideration of resolution approving a naming at Bryant-Denny Stadium at UA," according to AL.com.

There is expected to be a ceremony to dedicate the new field name on Sept. 7, when the Crimson Tide take on South Florida in their second game of the 2024 season at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Saban, 72, spent 17 seasons in Alabama, compiling a 206-29 record while winning six national championships and leading the Crimson Tide to nine SEC titles. Saban's seven total national titles are the most of all-time, one more than fellow Alabama legend Paul "Bear" Bryant.

Saban announced his retirement from coaching in January. He joined ESPN as a college football analyst in February, recently making an appearance at SEC Media Days.

Bryant-Denny Stadium was first constructed in 1929 and was initially named Denny Stadium after former university president George Denny. The state legislature in 1975 renamed the stadium to honor Bear Bryant, who won 232 games and six national titles in 25 years with the Tide.

