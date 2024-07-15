Nick Saban Hilariously Admitted Why He Got Briefly Turned Away From SEC Media Day
ESPN college football analyst Nick Saban (sounds weird, doesn't it?) is on site at SEC Media Days in Dallas this week, and was front and center on flagship morning talk show program Get Up! on Monday morning.
When asked by host Mike Greenberg how different it is to be attending the annual event as a member of the media instead of as a coach, Saban shared a funny story from Monday morning before he went on the air.
"It's a little different. I've never worn a credential in my life," Saban quipped. "I was always, for 17 years, able to get in to SEC Media Day without a credential. I had to go back to the room today to get my credential to get in, so that's one of the biggest changes I see. It's not like it used to be," Saban added with a chuckle.
When asked if the interaction between Saban and the security guard was caught on camera, Saban got another laugh.
"No one on camera but people were very polie, so it was OK!"
Saban, the seven-time national championship coach, retired at the end of last season after 17 seasons at Alabama and 28 years as a head coach at the college level.
He will still be heavily involved in college football moving forward, which is great news for avid fans of the sport.