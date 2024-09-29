Nick Saban Being on His Phone During Alabama's Wild Win Over Georgia Led to Jokes
In this story:
Alabama jumped out to a huge lead over Georgia on Saturday night and then had to rally in the final minutes to get a wild 41-34 victory at home in what was easily the best college football game of the young season.
Nick Saban was at the game, his first Alabama-Georgia showdown since retiring after last season. The legendary former coach was working the game for ESPN and was able to enjoy the action from a luxury suite at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
ESPN's cameras caught Saban looking at his phone at one point during the game, which led to lots of jokes from college football fans.
More From Around College Football
Published