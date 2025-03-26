Alabama Beats Out Bulldogs for Commitment From Five-Star CB From Georgia
The Alabama Crimson Tide have secured a commitment from one of the top defensive backs in the class of 2026, and they beat out the Georgia Bulldogs for his signature, too.
Five-star cornerback Jorden Edmonds has committed to play at Alabama, he announced Wednesday, electing to join the Crimson Tide over various top SEC programs including Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas and Auburn.
Edmonds, a native of Marietta, Ga. who attends Sprayberry High School, is heralded by 247 Sports as the No. 1 cornerback in his class and the No. 10 prospect outright. Rather than stay in his home state and play for the Bulldogs, he opted to commit to Alabama, providing a major boost to the Crimson Tide's recruiting class in 2026, which had not yet landed a five-star commitment.
Edmonds measures in at 6'2" and 175 pounds. He's a two-way player for Sprayberry, also taking snaps at wide receiver where he's recorded 35 receptions for 670 yards and four touchdowns, according to Max Preps. On the defensive side of the ball, he's registered two interceptions, eight pass defenses and 63 tackles across his sophomore and junior seasons.
He currently ranks as the top recruit in Alabama's class of 2026, joining fellow commits Zyan Gibson, Jamarion Matthews and Chris Booker.