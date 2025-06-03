Alabama WR Gets Incredibly Graphic When Discussing Revenge Game Against Vanderbilt
Ryan Williams is ready to get revenge on Vanderbilt.
During an appearance with Barstool Sports' Jon Gruden, the Alabama wide receiver got really descriptive on what he thinks the Crimson Tide will do to the Commodores this season. Vanderbilt beat Alabama 40–35 last season, a result that likely prevented the Tide from reaching the College Football Playoff.
Williams said Alabama came out slow in 2024 and Vanderbilt took advantage. The two teams play again this season and the sophomore wide receiver doesn't think the game will be close.
"We don't call them revenge games. So we gonna kill an ant with a sledgehammer this year," Williams said. "Every game that we fell short last year, we definitely got red eyes going into them."
The full episode of the Inside The FFCA with Williams and Alabama teammate Isaiah Horton is below.
Alabama will host Vanderbilt in Tuscaloosa on October 4 a week after facing Georgia on the road.
Williams was excellent as a freshman in 2024. The former five-star recruit caught 48 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 48 yards and two more touchdowns on four rushes. He was named first-team All-SEC and a freshman All-American.
It sounds like he's plenty motivated to hammer Vanderbilt in 2025.