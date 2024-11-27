Alabama’s Jalen Milroe Had Blunt Response to Auburn Freshman LB’s Trash Talk
Auburn Tigers linebacker Demarcus Riddick certainly isn't lacking for confidence ahead of the Iron Bowl vs. Alabama on Saturday. Riddick, speaking to reporters on Monday, claimed that he would not "lose to 'Bama while I'm here" then, when asked about Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe's dual-threat capabilities, vowed that he would shut down the speedy signal-caller's running game this weekend.
"He is a good quarterback. He's fast," Riddick said. "But, I mean, he's not faster than me. He will not get out of that box this week."
On Tuesday, Milroe bluntly responded when told of the Auburn freshman linebacker's comments.
"I don't know who that is," Milroe said. "I mean, let him talk. It's a part of it. It's all about executing what we need to do so we can be at our best this weekend. But, yeah, good on him."
Milroe, a junior, ranks second among SEC quarterbacks in rushing yards, with 649, and his 17 touchdowns rank sixth in the country. In Alabama's dramatic 2023 Iron Bowl victory, Milroe threw for 259 yards and two scores, adding a team-leading 107 yards on the ground. He's one of the most dangerous runners at the QB position in college football, but this year's Auburn defense, which ranks 20th in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, is built for the challenge.
While Auburn enters the 89th Iron Bowl looking to secure a bowl game for the second straight year, the Crimson Tide look to keep their slim College Football Playoff hopes alive after the program suffered a stunning Week 13 blowout defeat to Oklahoma for its third loss of the season.
Alabama has won the last four meetings with Auburn.