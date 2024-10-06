SI

Alabama's Staggering Upset Loss to Vanderbilt Left College Football Fans in Disbelief

The biggest upset of the year had fans reeling.

Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Randon Fontenette (2) runs a Alabama Crimson Tide interception in for a touchdown
Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Randon Fontenette (2) runs a Alabama Crimson Tide interception in for a touchdown / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest upset of the 2024 college football season came on Saturday in the form of a tremendously entertaining Vanderbilt victory over No. 1 Alabama, 40-35. Playing in front of their home crowd and some loitering construction equipment, the Commodores played with no shortage of moxie and earned every inch of their gritty win.

Quarterback Diego Pavia was the hero of the day for the home side, finishing with 16 completions on 20 pass attempts for 252 yards and a pair of touchdowns (including one incredibly bold fourth-down heave in the third quarter). The signal-caller also finished with 57 yards on the ground and picked up a few critical first downs in the stretch run.

It was a ton of fun to watch unfold for most of the college football world and the stunning upset left fans in disbelief. Here are some of the best reactions from the craziest upset of the year.

