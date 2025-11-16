SI

Alabama Staffers Shut Down Oklahoma Team Photo on Midfield Logo After Loss

Oklahoma earned the road win, but lost the photo opp.

Mike McDaniel

Oklahoma players settled for a photo just outside of the midfield logo on Saturday evening.
Oklahoma players settled for a photo just outside of the midfield logo on Saturday evening. / David Leong-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 11 Oklahoma upset No. 4 Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday afternoon, winning a tightly contested 23-21 SEC tilt.

The Sooners may have all but secured their College Football Playoff at-large berth, while Alabama lost its margin for error in the SEC title race.

A bunch of Sooners players and staff members tried their best in the postgame festivities to get a picture at midfield on the Alabama logo. But Crimson Tide staffers were quick to correct the behavior, which took place as the logo was roped off at the 50-yard line.

It was clear that the Sooners players were upset with their busted photo opp.

Oklahoma's players and staffers settled for a photo just beside the logo after the mild altercation. But that certainly won't sour the mood too much after a very impressive conference win on Saturday afternoon.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football