Alabama Staffers Shut Down Oklahoma Team Photo on Midfield Logo After Loss
No. 11 Oklahoma upset No. 4 Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday afternoon, winning a tightly contested 23-21 SEC tilt.
The Sooners may have all but secured their College Football Playoff at-large berth, while Alabama lost its margin for error in the SEC title race.
A bunch of Sooners players and staff members tried their best in the postgame festivities to get a picture at midfield on the Alabama logo. But Crimson Tide staffers were quick to correct the behavior, which took place as the logo was roped off at the 50-yard line.
It was clear that the Sooners players were upset with their busted photo opp.
Oklahoma's players and staffers settled for a photo just beside the logo after the mild altercation. But that certainly won't sour the mood too much after a very impressive conference win on Saturday afternoon.