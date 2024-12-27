Alabama vs. Michigan Game Day Guide: How to Watch, Stream and What’s at Stake
The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide are set to take on the Michigan Wolverines in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31. The bowl game will feature a rematch of last season's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl between the Crimson Tide and the Wolverines, with much different stakes at hand this year.
We’ve got you covered below with everything you need to know ahead of the game so you don’t miss a second of action.
What's at Stake in Alabama vs. Michigan?
The stakes are quite a bit different this time around compared to the teams' last meeting in the Rose Bowl Game last January. When the Crimson Tide and Wolverines last met, it was with a national championship berth on the line. Michigan beat Alabama 27–20 in overtime on Jan. 1, 2024 and went on to win the national title.
This year, the Crimson Tide and Wolverines are battling for bragging rights and an opportunity to finish the 2024 football season on a high note. Alabama will be looking to reach double-digit wins for the 17th straight season, while Michigan will be looking to reach the 8+ win mark for the ninth time in 10 seasons (the exception being the 2020 COVID-19-shortened season).
How to Watch Alabama vs. Michigan Live
The ReliaQuest Bowl will be broadcast live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla on Dec. 31. The game can be seen on ESPN, with an announcing crew of Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (color) and Stormy Buonantony (sideline reporter).
here are also plenty of options for cord-cutters looking to watch the game. Hulu, YouTube TV, Fubo, Sling TV and others will have the coverage as well with a subscription to a streaming plan.
What Time Does Alabama vs. Michigan Kickoff?
Alabama and Michigan are set to kickoff at Noon ET on the East Coast on Dec. 31. Here are the full kickoff times by time zone:
Time Zone
Start Time
Eastern
Noon
Central
11 a.m.
Mountain
10 a.m.
Pacific
9 a.m.