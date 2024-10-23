Amusing 'Paul Finebaum Show' Caller Goes Viral for Yelling at Cat on Air
Paul Finebaum callers remain the most entertaining in the business.
During the ESPN host's show on Wednesday, "Vance from Georgia" was on the air. In the middle of his call he yelled, "Will you shut up, I'm trying to talk to Paul!" When Finebaum asked Vance who he was yelling at, he gave the most hilarious answer: "My damn cat!"
Finebaum gave what is really the only response a host can give in that situation, "Oh, OK."
The clip immediately went viral, with people loving what they saw and heard.
It turns out, Vance actually has two cats. Both of them are feral and have been with him since 2006.
This man needs his own reality show pronto. Actually, no: those cats need their own show.
Finebaum's callers are in a world of their own when it comes to being entertaining. He has that market cornered.