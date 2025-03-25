Andrew Luck Issues Statement After Stanford Fires Head Coach Troy Taylor
Stanford football general manager Andrew Luck, who was hired by the university in November, fired head coach Troy Taylor on Tuesday, marking his first major change to the program.
"Since beginning my role as general manager, I have been thoroughly assessing the entire Stanford football program," Luck said in a statement. "It has been clear that certain aspects of the program need change. Additionally, in recent days, there has been significant attention to Stanford investigations in previous years related to Coach Taylor.
"After continued consideration it is evident to me that our program needs a reset," Luck continued. "In consultation with university leadership I no longer believe that Coach Taylor is the right coach to lead our football program. Coach Taylor has been informed today and the change is effective immediately. A search for new coaching leadership in football has begun, and an acting coach may be named for the 2025 season. Our focus remains on supporting our student-athletes and ensuring they have the best possible experience on the field, in the classroom, and on campus with their peers."
The firing comes after ESPN's Xuan Thai reported last week that documents found Taylor had bullied and belittled multiple female staffers during his time at Stanford. ESPN noted that Taylor was previously warned for his conduct in February 2024, and that multiple employees had filed complaints for "hostile and aggressive behavior, as well as personal attacks."
Thai reported that multiple investigations found the way Taylor treated his employees, and especially women, did not line up with the school's standards.
Taylor departs the program after two seasons at Stanford, where he finished with a 6-18 overall record and 4-13 conference record.