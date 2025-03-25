Sources: Stanford Fires Head Football Coach Troy Taylor
Stanford has fired head football coach Troy Taylor, sources told Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde.
The decision, which was made by Stanford general manager Andrew Luck, comes less than a week after ESPN published a story detailing hostile workplace behavior from the Cardinal head coach. The report detailed "aggressive and hostile behavior" toward colleagues, according to the investigative journalism of ESPN's Xuan Thai. Many of the colleagues who were belittled were women.
"It has been clear that certain aspects of the program need change," Luck told The Athletic on Tuesday. "Additionally, in recent days, there has been significant attention to Stanford investigations in previous years related to Coach Taylor. After continued consideration it is evident to me that our program needs a reset. In consultation with university leadership, I no longer believe that Coach Taylor is the right coach to lead our football program."
The 56-year-old Taylor landed the head coaching job at Stanford two years ago to replace longtime coach David Shaw. Taylor went 3-9 in each of his first two seasons on the job.