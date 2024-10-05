Announcer Gus Johnson Used Clever Reference for Viral Call in Penn State-UCLA
Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson never misses an opportunity to put his own unique personality into a call during a broadcast. Whether it's coining clever nicknames for players or raising his voice in excitement during a call, Johnson simply knows how to bring the energy on television.
And he was at it again during Fox Sports' telecast of Saturday's game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the UCLA Bruins at Beaver Stadium.
On a third down play in the first quarter, Bruins quarterback Justyn Martin completed a pass to running back T.J. Harden, who was promptly tackled from behind by Penn State linebacker Tony Rojas, leading to a memorable call from Johnson.
"Tony Rojas! Football is life!" Johnson exclaimed in a clever reference to the sports comedy sitcom Ted Lasso, whose fictional character Danny Rojas frequently says the phrase "Futbol is life!"
The real-life Rojas was everywhere on Saturday, as he totaled a team-high eight tackles in the Nittany Lions' 27–11 win. And was the subject of one of Johnson's best calls of the season.