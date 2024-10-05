SI

Announcer Gus Johnson Used Clever Reference for Viral Call in Penn State-UCLA

The legendary play-by-play broadcaster simply knows how to bring the energy on television.

Tim Capurso

Fox Sports announcer Gus Johnson walks across the field prior to a November 2022 game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium.
Fox Sports announcer Gus Johnson walks across the field prior to a November 2022 game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson never misses an opportunity to put his own unique personality into a call during a broadcast. Whether it's coining clever nicknames for players or raising his voice in excitement during a call, Johnson simply knows how to bring the energy on television.

And he was at it again during Fox Sports' telecast of Saturday's game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the UCLA Bruins at Beaver Stadium.

On a third down play in the first quarter, Bruins quarterback Justyn Martin completed a pass to running back T.J. Harden, who was promptly tackled from behind by Penn State linebacker Tony Rojas, leading to a memorable call from Johnson.

"Tony Rojas! Football is life!" Johnson exclaimed in a clever reference to the sports comedy sitcom Ted Lasso, whose fictional character Danny Rojas frequently says the phrase "Futbol is life!"

The real-life Rojas was everywhere on Saturday, as he totaled a team-high eight tackles in the Nittany Lions' 27–11 win. And was the subject of one of Johnson's best calls of the season.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/College Football