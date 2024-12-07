Appalachian State Hires South Carolina, Ex-NFL OC Dowell Loggains As Head Coach
In a bid to get its program back on track, Appalachian State is turning to a coaching veteran.
The Mountaineers are hiring South Carolina offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains as their next coach, the university announced Saturday. ESPN's Pete Thamel was first to report the news.
Loggains, 44, has held his current post since 2023. The Gamecocks went 9-3 this year—their best record since 2013—and averaged 31.6 points per game.
Coincidentally, Appalachian State's 5–6 record this year was its worst since '13. The Mountaineers dismissed Shawn Clark on Monday after five full seasons in which he posted a 40–24 record.
This will be the first head-coaching job at any level for Loggains, who has built a crowded resume of assistantships over the last two decades. He is a former offensive coordinator for four NFL teams—most recently the New York Jets from 2019 to '20.
Appalachian State is scheduled to open its 2025 season on Aug. 28 against Charlotte.