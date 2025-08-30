Arch Manning Had Blunt Assessment of Play After Season-Opening Loss to Ohio State
In a highly anticipated season-opening game for both programs, Heisman Trophy hopeful Arch Manning and the top-ranked Texas Longhorns were defeated 14-7 by the defending-champion Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. And Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, grandson of Archie Manning and already one of the most hyped quarterback prospects in the nation, largely disappointed for much of the afternoon.
Manning completed 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards one touchdown and one interception, and was largely held in check by the stout Buckeyes defense before briefly showing some flashes of his arm talent in the fourth quarter.
But the performance was deemed unsatisfactory by many pundits—and even Manning himself.
"Ultimately, not good enough," Manning told reporters after the game. "Obviously, you don't want to start off the season going 0-1. They're a good team, but I thought we beat ourselves a lot. That starts with me. I’ve got to play better for us to win."
Manning and the Longhorns struggled to get into any sort of rhythm during the first half, as the sophomore signal-caller had thrown for just 26 yards—and the Texas offense mustered a turnover on downs and four punts on each of its drives before heading into the locker room.
The Longhorns came out of the locker room with a bit more success on offense, as they marched down the field into the red zone for the first time in the game in the third quarter, only to get stuffed on four straight running plays from inside the Buckeyes' 10-yard line. Manning was then intercepted in the third quarter and another time in the fourth quarter, though the second was overturned after replay review.
The highly-touted QB then began to show the moments of brilliance that so many expected of him, completing a trio of passes, including a 32-yard touchdown to wide receiver Parker Livingstone, to get the Longhorns on the board.
"We saw some real flashes and glimpses of the type of player that he’s going to become here," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game.
But ultimately, it wasn't good enough for Manning himself.
"I sure hope so," Manning said when asked if he'll look back at the end of the year and call this his worst game. "I do think so. I beat myself today, We beat ourselves. And I think we're gonna look back and say 'Wow, we improved a lot.'"
Manning and the Longhorns will host San Jose State next Saturday.