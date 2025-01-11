Arch Manning Converts Huge Fourth Down for Texas to Extend Game-Tying Drive
Texas quarterback Arch Manning hasn't played much in his two-year career—but his cameos have been memorable.
On Friday, he added to his growing legend with a key fourth-down conversion in Texas's Cotton Bowl clash with Ohio State.
With 1:01 left in the first half and the Longhorns at midfield, Manning took a snap after some misdirection—and sprinted eight yards for a first down.
Thirty-two seconds later, Texas running back Jaydon Blue was in the end zone and the game was tied 7–7. The lead wouldn't last (Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson would gallop 75 yards for a touchdown on the next play for scrimmage), but that explosion couldn't dull Manning's shine.
Manning has played 11 games the last two seasons, throwing for nine touchdowns against two interceptions in those games. He also has a quartet of rushing scores to his name—all in 2024.
Ohio State leads the Longhorns 14–7 at the break with a trip to the national championship against Notre Dame on the line.