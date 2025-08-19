SI

Arch Manning Reveals Sage Advice His Grandfather Shares to End Every Phone Call

It's sage advice from a man who knows quarterbacking.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning revealed the advice his grandfather has for him every time they talk on the phone.
It turns out, Arch Manning's famous grandfather has good advice.

On Tuesday, Texas' new starting quarterback revealed what his grandfather, Archie Manning, says to end every call with him.

"Get down or get out of bounds."

That's sage advice from one quarterback to another, as the patriarch of the Manning family tries to keep its youngest quarterback healthy.

Archie Manning starred at Ole Miss in college and in 1969 was named SEC Player of the Year while winning the Walter Camp Memorial Trophy. The New Orleans Saints made him the No. 2 pick in the 1971 NFL draft, and he was a two-time Pro Bowler. He then went on to father two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. So, yeah, he knows quarterbacking, and he's giving good advice.

Arch Manning is entering his first season as the Longhorns' starting quarterback. He made two starts in 2024 for the injured Quinn Ewers, but now the offense is fully his. The redshirt sophomore saw action in 10 games last season and completed 61 of 90 passes (67.8%), for 939 yards, with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. His passer rating was a robust 184.0, while he also added 108 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries.

The 21-year-old is the most-hyped quarterback we've seen in years, and he's now leading the No. 1 team in the country.

If he's smart, he'll take his grandfather's advice in order to stay healthy this season.

