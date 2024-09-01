Arch Manning Threw His First TD Pass for Texas Thanks to Some Quick Thinking
The Texas Longhorns kicked off their 2024 season by rolling over Colorado State, 52–0, at home on Saturday. Junior quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns in the win, as the No. 4 team in the country looked dominant from start to finish.
With the score out of reach late in the third quarter, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian let Ewers watch from the bench and gave Arch Manning the chance to see some considerable time under center and he didn't disappoint. Manning hit Johntay Cook for a 40-yard gain on his first play from scrimmage and then threw his first collegiate touchdown after scrambling from the pocket and finding Silas Bolden for a five-yard score.
This was a pretty nifty play by Manning:
Here's the 40-yard toss to Cook:
Manning later ran for a short TD:
The Longhorns will face a much stiffer test next Saturday when they travel to Michigan to face the defending champion Wolverines.