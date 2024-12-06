Archie Manning Names NFL Team He'd Like Grandson Arch to Play for After Texas Career
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning still has three years of NCAA eligibility left, but his grandfather already has sights set on his NFL future.
Archie Manning, not only the grandfather of Arch but the father of Peyton, Eli, and Arch's dad Cooper, was asked recently by a fan where he'd like to see his grandson play in the NFL.
"I hope he'll play [the next] three years at Texas..." the 75-year-old answered in a video posted to social media before revealing his answer. "It's funny, nobody's ever asked me that. Right off the bat, if somebody asked me, I'd say Cowboys."
Well boy, wouldn't that be something.
Archie, who had a 14-year NFL career himself, has certainly shown a way of getting what he wants in situations like this. Back in 2004, he was the driving force behind his son Eli getting traded to the Giants after being drafted by the Chargers, because they didn’t want him to play in San Diego.
We'll have to wait and see what Arch's football future ultimately holds. For now? He and the Texas Longhorns are gearing up for the SEC Championship coming up on Saturday in Atlanta. They'll take on the Georgia Bulldogs at 4:00 p.m. EST.