Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham Gifts Six-Figure Bonus to Off-the-Field Staffers
In a college football season filled with superb coaching jobs, few have been better than Kenny Dillingham's work at Arizona State.
On the heels of back-to-back 3-9 seasons, Dillingham has led the Sun Devils to nine wins in their first 11 games. They're ranked No. 14 in the AP Poll—their highest ranking at any point in a decade—and have the inside track to claim the College Football Playoff's last automatic bid.
Off the field, however, Dillingham has shown a willingness to take on a community-oriented role in one of America's fastest-growing regions. On Thursday, evening 247Sports's Chris Karpman shared a story that underlined that willingness.
Dillingham, per Karpman, received a $200,000 bonus for winning nine games—which he proceeded to distribute among a group of 20 Arizona State off-the-field staffers.
Karpman wrote that Dillingham told the staffers they would get a substantial bonus, but did not tell them it was his.
Regardless of how the rest of the Sun Devils' season pans out, it's clear that at least on the surface, they have the kind of coach worth keeping around.