Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham Gifts Six-Figure Bonus to Off-the-Field Staffers

Sources: Amazing, 100% true Thanksgiving story about Kenny Dillingham.



Saturday: Dillingham earns $200k bonus for 9 wins.



Monday: Dillingham tells 20 off-the-field ASU staffers they’ll all get a 5–10k bonus.



What Dillingham didn’t tell them (or me): He’s giving them his bonus. pic.twitter.com/KgNx6B57kQ