Arizona State DB to Miss First Half of Sun Devils' CFP Game After Targeting Ejection
Arizona State defensive back Shamari Simmons was ejected for targeting late in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday at AT&T Stadium due to a big hit on Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht.
The Sun Devils earned an automatic bid to the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff field with a dominant 45-19 win over the Cyclones, qualifying as one of the five highest-ranked conference champions.
Simmons's ejection means he won't be able to play in the first half of their first game in the CFP, though.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, he got through Iowa State's defensive line untouched and made forcible contact with the head and neck area. After a quick review, the officials made the call for targeting, which removed Simmons from the rest of the game. Since the penalty happened in the second half, he is unable to play in the first half of ASU's next game, too.
Simmons, a defensive leader for the Sun Devils, had five tackles and a forced fumble against Iowa State. Arizona State will find out where they land in the CFP bracket once it's unveiled Sunday on ESPN at 12 p.m. ET.
But no matter where they fall, ASU will have to survive a half of their first game without Simmons.