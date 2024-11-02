Army QB Bryson Daily to Miss Game Against Air Force
The undefeated Army Black Knights will be without starting quarterback Bryson Daily on Saturday against the Air Force Falcons, sources tell Sports Illustrated. Daily is dealing with an undisclosed injury.
Daily was unable to practice this week leading up to the game, sources say. He will be replaced in the starting lineup by junior Dewayne Coleman, who has seen action in five games this season. Coleman has run for a touchdown and thrown for a TD this season in spot duty.
Daily’s absence is big—he leads the nation in scoring at 16.3 points per game, with 19 rushing touchdowns in seven games. The senior also leads Army in rushing with 909 yards and has thrown for seven TDs. His 219.02 pass efficiency rating would lead the nation if he had enough passing attempts to qualify for the NCAA statistical leaders.
Ranked No. 21 in the AP poll, the 8-0 Black Knights have never trailed in a game this season. Air Force is just 1-6, but the rivalry runs deep between the two service academies. Last season, in near mirror-opposite circumstances, a 2-6 Army team shocked undefeated Air Force, turning the Black Knights’ season around. They have not lost since, bringing a nation’s-best 11-game winning streak into today’s matchup in Michie Stadium.
Army coach Jeff Monken was asked at his Tuesday news conference if his team was fully healthy coming out of an open date last weekend. He said Army was dealing with injuries but wouldn’t specify. It turned out that the key injury is to the Black Knights’ best player.