Army Sends Sharp Message to Navy at Midfield During 'Prisoner Exchange'
The 125th edition of the Army-Navy game kicked off just outside Washington D.C. on Saturday afternoon.
Ahead of the game, the two service academies took part in one of the many traditions that make the game so special—the “prisoner exchange.”
Each year, cadets and midshipmen who are currently spending the semester at their sister academy meet at midfield and return for the duration of the game to their usual student section, allowing them to cheer on their home team rather than sit in enemy territory from kickoff to the final whistle.
The students from each academy that met at midfield for the exchange wrote out messages to their opponents on the backs of their jackets. Army’s choice of words was simple, clear and to the point: AAC CHAMP.
Indeed, the 10-1 Black Knights ran their conference this year, with their only loss of the season coming against No. 6 Notre Dame.
While it’s tough to work up a comeback to a shot so directly fired, Navy did what they could, asking “GOT JETS?” with their own jackets.
Given the news that broke Saturday morning that Marshall had dropped out of the upcoming Independence Bowl against Army after losing so many players to the transfer portal, the Black Knights postseason is currently in flux.
But today, chances are they aren’t too concerned with whatever bowl opponent they may or may not have. The goal, as always, is to sing second.