Army Reveals Awesome New Uniforms for 125th Army-Navy Game
The Army Black Knights have released the uniforms that they'll wear against the Navy Midshipmen this December.
Every year, each academy's team unveils a new, alternate uniform to wear during the all-important matchup that takes place each December. This year, Army will honor the legacy of the 101st Airborne Division with their set. Here's a look:
"The 2024 Army-Navy uniform honors the storied legacy of the 101st Airborne Division," they wrote on their website. "Nearly 80 years ago, the Screaming Eagles lived their motto, Rendezvous with Destiny, when they raced into the town of Bastogne in response to the Nazi offensive that would become known as the Battle of the Bulge. The 101st Airborne Division, encircled by Nazi forces, endured three weeks of relentless close combat in freezing weather.
"Their endurance and outright refusal to surrender sapped Nazi morale and resources and played a significant role in the failure of the Nazi’s last great offensive in the Second World War.
"On December 14, we are honored to represent the past, present, and future Screaming Eagles of the 101st Airborne Division. As we take the field against our rivals, we carry the paratroopers’ legacy and traditions with us as we seek to emulate their Rendezvous with Destiny by refusing to yield the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy."
You can read more about the uniforms, and who they honor, here.
Navy leads the all-time Army-Navy series with a 62-55-1 record, with the largest victory coming in 1973—a 51-0 Navy win. Army has won two Army-Navy games in row, with the most recent victory coming last December at Foxborough's Gillette Stadium.