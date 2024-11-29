Ashton Jeanty, Boise State Running Backs Warm Up Shirtless on Frigid Day in Idaho
Before the advent of the 12-team College Football Playoff this year, much discussion surrounded what weather conditions would look like for the tournament's first round—which is scheduled to be staged at campus sites around the country on Dec. 20 and 21.
Pundits counted on chilly temperatures in Big Ten country. But did they count on chilly temperatures in Mountain West country as well?
While it's exceedingly unlikely Boise State will host a playoff game, the Broncos' corps of running backs proved their readiness for cold weather Friday—when they warmed up shirtless for their team's game against Oregon State in temperatures below 30 degrees.
That includes Ashton Jeanty, a Heisman Trophy candidate and the overwhelming favorite to become the first running back off the board in April's NFL draft.
Depending on what happens in the Big Ten and Big 12, Boise State's playoff path is widely expected to take it through Columbus, Notre Dame, Ind., or University Park, Pa. In other words: bundle up.