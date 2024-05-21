Auburn Offers Football Scholarship to Son of Kick Six Hero Chris Davis
It has now been nearly 11 years, if you can believe it, since the most memorable single college football play of the 21st century: Auburn cornerback Chris Davis's 100-yard return of a missed Alabama field goal to win the Iron Bowl on Nov. 30, 2013.
The Kick Six turned Davis, an All-SEC performer, into an icon (and landed him on the cover of SI). It appears that it might turn Davis's son into a Tiger as well.
Monday afternoon, running back Chris Davis III of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Ala. announced on social media that he had received an offer from Auburn.
"Extremely Blessed to receive an offer from Auburn University," the Class of 2028 prospect wrote, along with a picture of him as a little kid with his father.
Davis III, per 247Sports, also has offers from Arkansas, Florida State and UCF.
To sum this article up: yes, you are old.