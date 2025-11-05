Auburn, Notre Dame Schedule Their First-Ever Football Matchups
In its long history as a major college football program, Notre Dame has played every SEC team except for three.
In 2027, the Fighting Irish will cross the biggest of those three names off their list. Notre Dame will host Auburn that year before traveling south to play the Tigers in 2028, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Pete Thamel of ESPN.
This will be the first gridiron meeting between Auburn and the Fighting Irish; the two squads have met once before in both men's and women's basketball. In addition to the Tigers, Notre Dame has yet to play Kentucky and Mississippi State in football.
Auburn has been noted in the past for rarely venturing north. The Tigers' 2021 voyage to Penn State marked their first road game against a Big Ten team since tying Wisconsin 7–7 in 1931.
This year, the Fighting Irish and Auburn have seen their football fortunes travel in opposite directions; Notre Dame is 6–2 and ranked in the top 10 while the Tigers are 4–5 and looking for a new coach.
