College Football Playoff Committee Releases First Top 25 of 2025 Season

The race for the national championship is on.

As anticipated, Ohio State topped the College Football Playoff Top 25.
The College Football Playoff Committee released its initial set of rankings for the 2025 season on Tuesday night. For the first time this season, fans have a good idea of where teams stand, what the committee values for each team's resume, and how the remaining schedule could impact each.

The College Football Playoff Top 25

1. Ohio State Buckeyes 8-0

2. Indiana Hoosiers 9-0

3. Texas A&M Aggies 8-0

4. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1

5. Georgia Bulldogs 7-1

6. Ole Miss Rebels 8-1

7. BYU Cougars 8-0

8. Texas Tech Red Raiders 8-1

9. Oregon Ducks 7-1

10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 6-2

11. Texas Longhorns 7-2

12. Oklahoma Sooners 7-2

13. Utah Utes 7-2

14. Virginia Cavaliers 8-1

15. Louisville Cardinals 7-1

16. Vanderbilt Commodores 7-2

17. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 8-1

18. Miami Hurricanes 6-2

19. USC Trojans 6-2

20. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2

21. Michigan Wolverines 7-2

22. Missouri Tigers 6-2

23. Washington Huskies 6-2

24. Pittsburgh Panthers 7-2

25. Tennessee Volunteers 6-3

Top Four Byes

Projected First-Round Matchups

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

