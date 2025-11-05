College Football Playoff Committee Releases First Top 25 of 2025 Season
The College Football Playoff Committee released its initial set of rankings for the 2025 season on Tuesday night. For the first time this season, fans have a good idea of where teams stand, what the committee values for each team's resume, and how the remaining schedule could impact each.
The race for the national championship is officially on as the season enters the home stretch. Here's how the committee ranked their initial Top 25.
Editor's Note: The rankings will be updated in real time as the poll is revealed.
The College Football Playoff Top 25
1. Ohio State Buckeyes 8-0
2. Indiana Hoosiers 9-0
3. Texas A&M Aggies 8-0
4. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1
5. Georgia Bulldogs 7-1
6. Ole Miss Rebels 8-1
7. BYU Cougars 8-0
8. Texas Tech Red Raiders 8-1
9. Oregon Ducks 7-1
10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 6-2
11. Texas Longhorns 7-2
12. Oklahoma Sooners 7-2
13. Utah Utes 7-2
14. Virginia Cavaliers 8-1
15. Louisville Cardinals 7-1
16. Vanderbilt Commodores 7-2
17. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 8-1
18. Miami Hurricanes 6-2
19. USC Trojans 6-2
20. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2
21. Michigan Wolverines 7-2
22. Missouri Tigers 6-2
23. Washington Huskies 6-2
24. Pittsburgh Panthers 7-2
25. Tennessee Volunteers 6-3
