Auburn QB Payton Thorne Says Fans Demanding Venmo Payments After Loss to Cal
Auburn lost to California in a surprising 21–14 upset on Saturday, and Tigers fans want quarterback Payton Thorne to pay for it. Literally.
Thorne, who's in his second year with Auburn, admitted on Tuesday that Tigers fans have been sending him Venmo requests for however much money they lost in bets on him or Auburn to win. He finds it pretty funny.
“Obviously, everyone says just don’t listen to it and all that. Sometimes, that’s easier said than done because, in today’s world, they come at you from all different angles,” Thorne said on The Next Round. “You hear it verbally. That’s probably the least one. But, just walking down the street, you hear it sometimes. And then, obviously the social media, they hit you on Venmo, all types of stuff.
“They’re definitely not sending cash,” Thorne added. “It’s funny. When they lose money, they want their money back but when they win money on a parlay, no one’s ever sent me any of the money.”
In Auburn's 73–3 win over Alabama A&M on Aug. 31, Thorne dominated by throwing for 322 yards and four touchdowns and rushing for 49 yards and another touchdown. This performance made fans feel safe betting on Thorne and the Tigers in week two.
However, Thorne threw four interceptions and was sacked three times against the Golden Bears. He threw for 165 yards and one touchdown, which wasn't enough to beat the California.
It might be a long season for Thorne's Venmo account depending how Auburn fares in the coming weeks. The Tigers face New Mexico on Saturday at home.