SI

Auburn's Hugh Freeze Had Telling Comment About Oklahoma's Controversial Trick-Play TD

Oklahoma scored a controversial touchdown when receiver Isaiah Sategna acted like he was subbing out of the game.

Eva Geitheim

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze was furious after Oklahoma trick-play touchdown on Saturday.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze was furious after Oklahoma trick-play touchdown on Saturday. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oklahoma seemed to get away with some illegal trickery in their win over Auburn on Saturday.

Early in the second quarter, Sooners receiver Isaiah Sategna acted like he was walking off the field and to the sideline. Before he left the field, Oklahoma quickly snapped the ball and quarterback John Mateer delivered a 24-yard touchdown pass to Sategna, who was left uncovered by the Tigers. As officiating analyst Matt Austin pointed out, teams are not allowed to use substitution as deception, and doing so should result in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, not a touchdown.

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze was naturally upset by the touchdown, and addressed the play after the game.

"I guarantee you, well, I better be quiet," Freeze said. "Said they didn't hear us trying to call a timeout. We were instructed all offseason about deception plays and things, so we'll see what's said. I really don't know what'll be said about that."

With that touchdown, Oklahoma took a 10-3 lead over Auburn. The Tigers would tie the game at 10-10 before the end of the first half, but the Sooners outscored Auburn 14-7 to win the matchup.

The loss drops Auburn to 3-1, and it won't get any easier for the Tigers from here on out. They have three consecutive games against ranked opponents coming up, starting with No. 10 Texas A&M next week and then matchups vs. No. 5 Georgia and No. 23 Missouri.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

Home/College Football