Bahamas Bowl Festivities Featured an Adorable Race Between a Dog, Children
The football game played at the Bahamas Bowl was, admittedly, not much to write home about for those who aren't fans of Buffalo. The Bulls rolled to a dominant 26–7 win over Liberty to improve their record to an impressive 9-4 in Pete Lembo's first season.
The game got away from the Flames very quickly, as Liberty failed to score until the fourth quarter. Luckily for viewers, there was an incredibly charming five-second respite during a break early in the final frame—in which an adorable dog raced against four young fans.
The energetic pup took an early lead, but in a Usain Bolt-esque move gone wrong, got distracted midway through the short run and looked over at its competitors. Buffalo fan Emerson took advantage and finished first across the finish line at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium.
The kids got a cool TV moment. The dog, who has not been named in the clips online, got some good pets after the race. And those of us tuning in got to see another great non-football highlight from bowl season. Win, win, win.