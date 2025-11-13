Baylor AD Mack Rhoades to Take Leave of Absence, Step Down As CFP Committee Chair
Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades is taking a leave of absence from his post with the school for personal reasons. Rhoades will also be stepping down from his role as the selection committee chair for the College Football Playoff, according to Brandon Marcello of CBS Sports.
Per Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger, the school was made aware of allegations involving Rhoades and is conducting an internal investigation. The allegations are unrelated to an incident involving a player and his wardrobe choice in a Sept. 20 conference tilt against Arizona State.
According to a separate report from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Baylor officials stated that the allegations against Rhoades do not involve Title IX, student welfare or NCAA rules, and do not involve the football program. Jovan Overshown, Baylor's deputy athletic director and COO, and Cody Hall, the school's executive senior associate AD for internal administration and CFO, will over see the athletic department while Rhoades is on leave.
Baylor confirmed Rhoades's leave of absence, effective Nov. 12.
"Baylor Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades is on a leave of absence for personal reasons, effective November 12. The University will decline to comment further at this time."
Rhoades's leave comes at an inauspicious time in the calendar. The final College Football Playoff bracket will be released next month, and Rhoades leads that committee. In addition, Rhoades is in charge of determining the future of Baylor coach Dave Aranda, who is on the hot seat with the program sitting at just 5-4 entering the homestretch of his sixth season with the school.
It is unclear at this time how long Rhoades is expected to be on leave.