Baylor Football Coaches Celebrate Paying Players With Bold Practice T-Shirts
The age of NIL and paying players is upon us in college football, and some programs are leaning fully into it.
Among them is Baylor, who has not backed down from the opportunity to improve their team by paying players. The Bears' coaching staff decided to have fun and celebrate the fact that players can now be paid by wearing rather eye-opening t-shirts during Friday's practice session.
The Baylor football X account posted photos of members of the coaching staff wearing shirts that read, "WE PAY PLAYERS" across the front.
The shirts echo a sentiment from head coach Matt Aranda earlier in July. He, too, has not shied away from the fact that Baylor benefits from the new landscape of college football.
"We're paying players," he said in a press conference in July when discussing the program's success with its recruiting for the class of 2025.
Baylor's boosters reportedly gave the program among the largest budgets for NIL nationwide. That will hopefully help them contend in a Big 12 conference that just saw Texas and Oklahoma depart for the SEC.
The team is more than happy to have that financial backing, as evidenced by the comical attire worn by its coaching staff Friday.