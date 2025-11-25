Big 12 Championship Game Scenarios Entering Week 14: Arizona State, Utah Need Help
The Big 12 championship game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 6. Which two teams will be play is still up in the air with one week left in the regular season. Heading into Week 14 four teams are still alive with a conference championship and an automatic bid into the College Football Playoff on the line.
Texas Tech, BYU, Utah and Arizona State's dreams are all alive as conference play wraps up this weekend. In addition to that, four teams still have a chance to win and become bowl eligible while programs like West Virginia, Oklahoma State and Deion Sanders's Colorado team are just trying to end the season on a high note.
Here's how the conference looks ahead of the final Big 12 games of the season.
Current Big 12 Standings
School
Conf. Record
Overall Record
AP / CFP Ranks
1. Texas Tech
7-1
10-1
No. 5 / No. 5
2. BYU
7-1
10-1
No. 11 / No. 11
3. Utah
6-2
9-2
No. 14 / No. 12
4. Arizona State
6-2
8-3
NR / No. 25
5. Houston
5-3
8-3
NR / No. 23
6. Arizona
5-3
8-3
NR
7. Cincinnati
5-3
7-4
NR
8. Iowa State
4-4
7-4
NR
9. Kansas State
4-4
5-6
NR
10. TCU
4-4
7-4
NR
11. Baylor
3-5
5-6
NR
12. Kansas
3-5
5-6
NR
13. UCF
2-6
5-6
NR
14. West Virginia
2-6
4-7
NR
15. Colorado
1-7
3-8
NR
16. Oklahoma State
0-8
1-10
NR
Big 12: Week 14 Broadcast Schedule
Here's how you can watch all the Big 12 action this weekend with two games on Friday and the rest of the games on Saturday afternoon.
Road Team
Home Team
Date
Time
Broadcast
(12) Utah
Kansas
Friday, Nov. 28
Noon EST
ESPN
Arizona
(25) Arizona State
Friday, Nov. 28
9pm EST
Fox
(5) Texas Tech
West Virginia
Saturday, Nov. 29
Noon EST
ESPN
(23) Houston
Baylor
Saturday, Nov. 29
Noon EST
TNT / HBO Max
Colorado
Kansas State
Saturday, Nov. 29
Noon EST
FS1
Iowa State
Oklahoma State
Saturday, Nov. 29
Noon EST
ESPNU
UCF
(11) BYU
Saturday, Nov. 29
1pm EST
ESPN2
Cincinnati
TCU
Saturday, Nov. 29
3:30pm EST
Fox
What Big 12 Teams Are Still in the Hunt?
As mentioned above, the Red Raiders, Sun Devils, Cougars and Utes are all still in competition for a trip to the conference championship after two more teams dropped out of contention with losses last week. With 7-1 records in conference play Texas Tech and BYU both control their own destiny, but Utah and Arizona State need some help.
How can Texas Tech, BYU, Utah and Arizona State make the Big 12 championship game?
Texas Tech reaches the Big 12 title game if:
The Red Raiders just need to beat a 4-7 West Virginia team in Morgantown. Clinching a spot in the Big 12 championship would likely also clinch a spot in the CFP for Texas Tech who beat BYU head-to-head in Week 11 when both teams were ranked in the top 10.
BYU reaches the Big 12 title game if:
The Cougars have a home game against 5-6 Central Florida. Beating Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship would earn them an automatic bid in the CFP.
Utah reaches the Big 12 title game if:
Utah needs to beat Kansas and then Arizona State has to beat Arizona and then Texas Tech has to lose to West Virginia just to make the conference championship.
Arizona State reaches the Big 12 title game if:
The Sun Devils slightly better chance of reaching the title game. All they need to do is beat Arizona and have BYU lose to Central Florida. Or they can beat the Wildcats and sneak in with an Arizona State and Texas Tech loss.