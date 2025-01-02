Big 12 Commissioner Issues Statement on Controversial No-Call in ASU Loss to Texas
As thrilling as the ending of the Peach Bowl between Arizona State and Texas was, college football fans were left with one burning question after the final whistle blew: Should Texas have been penalized for targeting?
With just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter and a tie game, Arizona State wide receiver Melquan Stovall reeled in a pass before getting hit by Texas defensive Michael Taaffe at midfield. Taaffe’s helmet clearly collided with Stovall’s, who was a defenseless receiver on the play. However, after review the officials decided not to rule the tackle as targeting.
Instead of getting a chance to extend a potential game-winning drive, Arizona State punted and ended up losing to the Longhorns, 39-31, in double overtime.
Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark was among those watching who wanted more clarification over the costly non-call.
“I have had multiple discussions seeking clarity surrounding the targeting call on Arizona State's final drive of the 4th quarter with Richard Clark,” Yormark said in a statement on Thursday. “Moving forward, we need to address CFP officiating to ensure national standards are developed. These standards will be crucial to the CFP's future, and I look forward to discussing them with my fellow committee members when we meet next.”
It may be worth noting the Peach Bowl had Big Ten referees.
Per the NCAA rulebook, targeting is defined as a forcible hit with the crown of the defender’s helmet or a forcible hit in the head or neck area of a defenseless player.
Most fans and analysts alike agreed the Texas defender should have been penalized for targeting, but the rule remains one of the most hotly debated in football and ultimately is a judgment call by the officials at the end of the day.
“I’m going to be honest, I don’t know what targeting is,” Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said after the game. “But I do want to protect the players, so whatever rules that protect the players, I’m all about.”