Scott Van Pelt Laments Controversial Non-Targeting Call in Fourth Quarter of Peach Bowl
The Texas Longhorns' overtime victory over Arizona State in the Peach Bowl was not without some controversy after officials opted against ruling a dangerous helmet-to-helmet tackle as targeting.
Late into the fourth quarter, with a little more than a minute remaining in regulation, Sam Leavitt connected with wide receiver Melquan Stovall across the middle of the field. It was a dangerous pass, and the defenseless Stovall was rocked by a big hit from Texas safety Michael Taaffe.
Officials reviewed the play and ultimately deemed that, despite clear evidence of a hit to the head on a defenseless receiver, the tackle was not targeting. Many college football fans disagreed with the decision, and among those who voiced their thoughts on the situation was Sportscenter host Scott Van Pelt.
Van Pelt weighed in on the matter and made abundantly clear that he felt targeting should have been called, and Taaffe should have thus been ejected.
"If that's a 1:00 window game between a couple of ACC or any conference (teams)... that's targeting 100 times out of 100. It wasn't in this case," said Van Pelt, suggesting that the high stakes of the game may have influenced the officials' decision.
Van Pelt discussed the hit with college football analyst Dusty Dvoracek, who agreed that a flag should have been thrown on the play. Van Pelt made clear that he didn't believe Taaffe intended to make helmet-to-helmet contact with Stovall, but that he didn't think intent should have mattered. Dvoracek noted that he didn't think the non-call had too much bearing on the outcome of the game.
Ultimately, Texas pulled away in overtime and sealed the game with an interception of Leavitt to win 39–31 and book their ticket to the Cotton Bowl, where a matchup against Ohio State looms.