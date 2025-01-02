SI

Big Ten Conference Record in Bowl Games This Year: An Expanded League Thrives

The league has roared to its best postseason start since 2017.

Patrick Andres

Drew Allar scrambles during No. 5 Penn State's 31–14 win over No. 8 Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2024.
Drew Allar scrambles during No. 5 Penn State's 31–14 win over No. 8 Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the Big Ten added four teams this year—Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington—many wondered how the bloated league would look. Would the addition of four historic programs lift all boats? Or would the inherent imbalance in the conference's schedule water it down?

The answer has been yes and no. Lucking into a favorable draw, Indiana—a good team—looked great for much of the year and made the College Football Playoff. However, the Hoosiers were called overrated often enough to become underrated, and the conference has flexed its muscles with a largely dynamite performance this postseason.

Here's an overview of how the Big Ten has performed in bowl games this year, and what it means for a financial juggernaut of a league.

What is the Big Ten's record in bowl games this year?

The Big Ten is 8–5 in bowl games in 2024. The league has at least three bowl games yet to play with Minnesota and Virginia Tech slated to play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, Penn State scheduled to meet either Notre Dame or Georgia in the Orange Bowl, and Ohio State scheduled to battle Texas in the Cotton Bowl.

What are the results of the Big Ten's bowl games this year?

Glad you asked! Here are the Big Ten's postseason games in table form.

DATE

BOWL

LOCATION

RESULT

Dec. 20

CFP first round

South Bend, Ind.

No. 3 Notre Dame 27, No. 9 Indiana 17

Dec. 21

CFP first round

University Park, Pa.

No. 5 Penn State 38, No. 12 SMU 10

Dec. 21

CFP first round

Columbus, Ohio

No. 6 Ohio State 42, No. 7 Tennessee 17

Dec. 26

Rate

Phoenix

Kansas State 44, Rutgers 41

Dec. 27

Las Vegas

Paradise, Nev.

USC 35, Texas A&M 31

Dec. 28

Pinstripe

New York

Nebraska 20, Boston College 15

Dec. 30

Music City

Nashville

No. 23 Missouri 27, Iowa 24

Dec. 31

ReliaQuest

Tampa

Michigan 19, No. 11 Alabama 13

Dec. 31

Sun

El Paso, Texas

Louisville 35, Washington 34

Dec. 31

Citrus

Orlando

No. 21 Illinois 21, No. 14 South Carolina 17

Dec. 31

Fiesta

Glendale, Ariz.

No. 5 Penn State 31, No. 8 Boise State 14

Jan. 1

Rose

Pasadena, Calif.

No. 6 Ohio State 41, No. 1 Oregon 21

Jan. 3

Duke's Mayo

Charlotte

Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech

Jan. 9

Orange

Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 5 Penn State vs. No. 3 Notre Dame or No. 2 Georgia

Jan. 10

Cotton

Arlington, Texas

No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Texas

How has the Big Ten fared in bowl games over the past 10 years?

Here's a look at the conference's postseason records in the last decade, year by year.

YEAR

RECORD

WINNING PERCENTAGE

2015

5-5

.500

2016

3-7

.300

2017

7-1

.875

2018

5-4

.556

2019

4-5

.444

2020

3-2

.600

2021

6-4

.600

2022

5-4

.556

2023

6-4

.600

2024

8-5

.615

Where does 2024 rank among the winningest postseasons in Big Ten history?

If you suspected the conference was having a historic season in bowl games by its standards, you'd be correct. Here is a look at the 10 highest single-season winning percentages for the Big Ten in bowl play in descending order, with a minimum of two games played to factor out the years in which the league only sent a team to the Rose Bowl.

YEAR

RECORD

WINNING PERCENTAGE

1998

5-0

1.000

2017

7-1

.875

1994

4-1

.800

1987

3-1

.750

1999

5-2

.714

2002

5-2

.714

1980

2-1

.667

2024

8-5

.615

1982

3-2

.600

2020

3-2

.600

2021

6-4

.600

2023

6-4

.600

What does the Big Ten's 2024 bowl performance mean?

Even before the age of the pre-bowl game player departure came to college football, there was a certain folly in drawing too many conclusions about conferences writ large from the postseason.

And yet... the Big Ten's performance this year has hinted at a paradigm shift in college football's oldest league. Up to three clashes between Big Ten and SEC foes remain, but evidence exists that the midwestern league is gaining at least a little ground on its southern counterpart. Particularly shocking was an undermanned Michigan team's 19–13 upset of a No. 11 Alabama team many suggested belonged in the College Football Playoff.

Why is this happening? There's an easy explanation, a somewhat complex explanation, and an extremely complex explanation.

On the simplest possible level, college football conferences—like any business-like entities—are prone to up and down cycles. The SEC may have good years and bad years; so too may the Big Ten, the MAC or any other league.

A more specific reason is that the Big Ten has significantly beefed up its recruiting efforts over the last decade. Take a look at 247Sports's 2025 recruiting rankings: five Big Ten teams are in the top 20. Now take a look at those same rankings from 15 years ago in 2010. The highest-ranked Big Ten team is the Nittany Lions at No. 13, and only four Big Ten teams are in the top 25.

The Big Ten's depth goes beyond the realm of recruiting, however. In an increasingly commercial college-sports world, the fact remains that the Midwest simply has more financial might to marshal than the South. Eight of the SEC's 16 schools are in the 10 poorest states in the union on a GDP per capita basis. Nine of the Big Ten's 18 schools are in the 20 richest.

It's hard to argue against the SEC's most-favored-nation status in college football for the time being, but if this year has shown fans anything, it's the limits of putting too much stock in conference labels—especially in a world where they can change in an instant.

